HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 18,478 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $135,104,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

