HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

