HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $258.85 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.13.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

