Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Plans — Dividend of $0.26

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Himax Technologies to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,711,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

