Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $170.66 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001843 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,602,255 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

