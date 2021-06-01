Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 197.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Homology Medicines worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the period. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

