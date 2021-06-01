Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 992,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

