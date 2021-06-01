Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.87 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

