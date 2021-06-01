HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

ETR HBH opened at €90.85 ($106.88) on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.63.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

