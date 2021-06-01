Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.31. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 7,935 shares trading hands.

HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

