Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down to $20.23

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.31. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 7,935 shares trading hands.
HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
