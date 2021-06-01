Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,173.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $93,173.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

