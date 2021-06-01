I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $2,695.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00515930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.53 or 0.01340797 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,901,287 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

