Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.90 ($15.18).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

