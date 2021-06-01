IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

