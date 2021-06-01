ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $15.78 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00014810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $52,531.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00296917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.36 or 0.00994935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00031441 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

