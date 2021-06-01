Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

