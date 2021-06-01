Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 311,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,899. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

