Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 16,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.