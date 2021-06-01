Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 16,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

