IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $12,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 308,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

