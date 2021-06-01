(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.54 ($13.57).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

