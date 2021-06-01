InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

INNV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

INNV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

