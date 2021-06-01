InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $258,022.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00518962 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004487 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.75 or 0.01346964 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,456,857 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

