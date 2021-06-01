Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,265,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,579,073.19.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,976.00.

Shares of BNE opened at C$4.70 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.05.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNE. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

