Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $15,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kronos Bio stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 223,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.