Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $15,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kronos Bio stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 223,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

