Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 7,407 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NPTN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 455,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $522.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

