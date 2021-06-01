Insider Selling: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells 22,000,000 Shares of Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,358. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

