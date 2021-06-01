Insider Selling: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Major Shareholder Sells 22,000,000 Shares of Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,358. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
