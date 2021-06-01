Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 20 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $798.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00.

SKX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 630,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,330. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

