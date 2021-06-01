Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.18. 778,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.77. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9,923.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,695,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

