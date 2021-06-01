Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.53 and last traded at $184.83. 2,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.30.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average of $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

