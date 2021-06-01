Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Sells $57,513,059.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44.

On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 1,023,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,732. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $280.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.