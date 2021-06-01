InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.22. 460,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,019. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

