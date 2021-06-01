Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

IFSPF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Interfor has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

