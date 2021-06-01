Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$31.00 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.90.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

