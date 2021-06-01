International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 264.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

