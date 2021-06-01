International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.52.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.