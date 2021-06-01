International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.21 ($2.75).

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207 ($2.70). 21,314,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,761,258. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

