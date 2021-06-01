International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $23.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,476,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,557,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT opened at $24.26 on Friday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

