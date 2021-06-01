International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 402,700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. International Isotopes had a return on equity of 123.26% and a net margin of 22.43%.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

