Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to “Inline” by Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $842.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $837.02 and its 200-day moving average is $779.59. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

