INV Metals (TSE:INV) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

INV Metals (TSE:INV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:INV remained flat at $C$0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,411,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,676. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.65 million and a P/E ratio of -28.52. INV Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that INV Metals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

