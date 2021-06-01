Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,038,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 462,350 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

