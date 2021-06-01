Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $335.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $228.76 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

