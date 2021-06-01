Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 278,408 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,190,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

