Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,404,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 157,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,651. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.