Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6,197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 6.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $44,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 483,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 81,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $10,611,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.51 on Tuesday. 455,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,848. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.