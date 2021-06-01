IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.43. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $195.23. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

