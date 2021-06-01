iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is MACRO Consulting Group’s Largest Position

MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.07. 89,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,423. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

