iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 256.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IWM stock opened at $227.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

