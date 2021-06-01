iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $272.52 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

