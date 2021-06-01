iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 30.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

